Michigan vs. Michigan State men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID protocols

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard, center, talks to the team during an NCAA college basketball practice during media day, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Saturday men’s basketball game between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan has been postponed due to COVID protocols.

Officials announced early Saturday morning that the 2:30 p.m. college basketball game in Ann Arbor will not take place as scheduled, due to “internal COVID-19 protocols within the Michigan program.”

University of Michigan officials say the team had fewer than seven scholarship players available following COVID testing Friday, which is below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum.

The game will be rescheduled for a later date, though no official date has been set yet. Those who purchased tickets should expect more detailed information from the ticket office soon, officials said.

Anyone with questions can contact the university’s ticket office by emailing mtickets@umich.edu.

