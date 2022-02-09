3-alarm fire causes $250,000 in damage to businesses in Ann Arbor shopping plaza

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that did hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage Tuesday night to businesses in a shopping center.

The fire was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 8) at the Cranbrook Shopping Plaza on West Eisenhower Parkway, officials said.

Since multiple callers had reported the fire, it was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm -- citywide fire, then a second-alarm due to significant fire burning through a commercial building, firefighters said.

Heavy fire was found in the overhang of the Big Blue Swim School, which was under construction, according to authorities. The parapet had multiple void spaces and layers due to the renovations over the years, they said.

At the height of the fire, five ladder trucks were at the scene. Firefighters from Ann Arbor, Pittsfield Township, Saline, Northfield Township, Superior Township and Scio Township were involved.

One firefighter was treated for exhaustion, but no occupants were injured.

Dibella’s, Bob’s Furniture, Sherwin Williams, Ethan Allen Furniture and Pet People all sustained smoke damage. Total building damage is estimated to be over $250,000, firefighters said.

The fire is under investigation, but not considered suspicious. Officials believe it began in the overhang area.

Firefighters battle a Feb. 8, 2022, fire at a shopping plaza in Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor Fire Department)