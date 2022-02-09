Michigan football makes hiring of new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter official

Michigan Wolverines helmets in the bench area during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on November 20, 2021 in College Park, Maryland.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has officially hired Jesse Minter to replace Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator. Minter spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt.

“It is an honor to be joining Coach (Jim) Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan,” Minter said. “I am excited to work alongside our coaches in helping the players reach their maximum potential on and off the field. I look forward to building great relationships with the players and staff and can’t wait to get to work representing the program. My family and I are excited to join the Ann Arbor and university community. Go Blue!”

The move comes about two weeks after Macdonald returned to the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald spent one season in Ann Arbor after coaching linebackers for Harbaugh’s brother in Baltimore.

“Jesse comes from a football family and loves coaching and the relationships you form with your players and staff,” Harbaugh said. “He will provide excellent leadership for our defense and will fit seamlessly with the coaching staff we have put together. Jesse is a teacher first, has a love and passion for the game and cares deeply for the players he coaches and works with daily. He came highly recommended last year by my brother John, and Jesse and I have continued to have discussions and maintain a friendship which helped bring him to Ann Arbor.”

The Wolverines are turning back to the Ravens pipeline, as Minter worked on John Harabugh’s staff for four years before taking the Vanderbilt defensive coordinator job last season.

Michigan is hoping Minter’s familiarity with Macdonald’s defensive scheme will bolster continuity for a unit that lost most of its star power to the draft. Heisman Trophy finalist Aidan Hutchinson and fellow first-round draft prospects David Ojabo and Daxton Hill are difficult talents to replace, as are veteran leaders Josh Ross, Brad Hawkins and Vincent Gray.

Defensive tackle Chris Hinton also elected to enter the 2022 draft, leaving the Wolverines with only a handful of major contributors on defense: Mazi Smith, Jaylen Harrell, Mike Morris, Kris Jenkins, Junior Colson, Nikhai Hill-Green, Mike Barrett, Rod Moore, D.J. Turner and Gemon Green.