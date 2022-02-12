23º
NB US-23 in Ann Arbor closed through weekend after crash damages overpass

One person transported to hospital for injuries

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

A damaged overpass has forced police to shut down Northbound US-23 in Washtenaw County through the weekend. (MDOT/MSP)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A damaged overpass has forced police to shut down Northbound US-23 in Washtenaw County through the weekend.

Michigan State Police said a crash was reported Friday afternoon on Northbound US-23 at the Warren Road overpass in Ann Arbor Township.

Police said that a commercial vehicle pulling a trailer with a backhoe struck the overpass due to being over the height limit. Concrete from the overpass struck two other vehicles.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MDOT is on the scene assessing the “significant” damage to the overpass. MDOT said Northbound US-23 will remain closed through the weekend (Feb. 12-13), while crews investigate.

The photos below were posted by Michigan State Police on Twitter.

Overpass damaged after crash on US-23 in Ann Arbor Township. (MDOT/MSP)
