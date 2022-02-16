Jim Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football have agreed to a “reworked” contract extension to keep him in Ann Arbor through at least 2026.

“The contract alters the terms and length of the deal signed last January by an additional season,” University of Michigan announced in a statement.

The Wolverines are coming off one of the best seasons in school history. They beat Ohio State for the first time in 10 years, won the Big Ten championship and competed in the College Football Playoff. It was just the third time in program history that Michigan won 12 games.

After the semifinal loss to Georgia on New Year’s Eve, Harbaugh was linked to several head coaching jobs in the NFL. Some reports suggested he was likely to leave Michigan for the Minnesota Vikings, but ultimately, he returned.

“I love Michigan football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” Harbaugh said. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

Harbaugh is 61-24 in seven seasons as Michigan’s head coach. The team has won at least 10 games four times, and other than the pandemic-shortened 2020, his worst record in a season is 8-5.

Despite the coaching turmoil, Michigan signed another top-10 recruiting class and returns most of its offensive talent from a year ago. Harbaugh had to replace both coordinators over the past six weeks and will have a much younger defense in 2022.

