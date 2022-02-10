Jim Harbaugh announces new hires, changes to 2022 Michigan football coaching staff

Michigan Wolverines Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore looks on during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jim Harbaugh has announced two new hires and several role adjustments for the 2022 Michigan football coaching staff.

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for the Wolverines, even though they’re just two months removed from a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth.

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was hired to the same position by the Baltimore Ravens, and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis left for Miami. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua joined USC earlier in the offseason.

These departures triggered a number of hires and responsibility shifts. Here’s a look at Michigan’s new coaching hierarchy:

Offensive coaches

Sherrone Moore : Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Matt Weiss : Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Mike Hart : Run game coordinator and running backs coach.

Ron Bellamy : Wide receivers coach.

Grant Newsome: Tight ends coach.

Moore was already a co-offensive coordinator last season, but now he and Weiss will also contribute to play calling. Last season was Weiss’ first as Michigan’s quarterbacks coach.

Ad

“Coach Sherrone Moore and Coach Matt Weiss will share play-calling duties with our objective being to maximize our players’ talents and put them in the best position to be successful,” Harbaugh said. “I am excited about the leadership and coaching of our offensive staff.”

Hart was hired as the team’s new running backs coach before 2021, and will now add running game coordinator to his title.

Bellamy was initially hired by Michigan from West Bloomfield High School to be the wide receivers coach last year, but moved to safeties when Maurice Linguist took the head coaching job at Buffalo. He’ll now move back to the offensive side of the ball after one season.

Newsome, who started on Michigan’s offensive line in 2016 but suffered a career-ending injury against Wisconsin, officially joins the coaching staff after years as a student and graduate assistant.

Defensive coaches

Jesse Minter : Defensive coordinator.

Steve Clinkscale : Co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Mike Elston : Recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach.

George Helow : Linebackers coach.

Jay Harbaugh: Special teams coordinator and safeties coach.

Minter spent four seasons on the Baltimore Ravens staff under John Harbaugh before taking a job as Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator last year. He was announced as Mike Macdonald’s replacement on Wednesday.

Ad

Clinkscale earned the promotion to co-defensive coordinator due to his work with Michigan’s defensive backs last season. He’s also a phenomenal recruiter.

Elston was hired from Notre Dame to replace Nua, and Jim Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Elston will also serve as the team’s recruiting coordinator.

Jay Harbaugh, one of the top special teams coordinators in the nation, is moving from the offensive side of the ball -- he was the tight ends coach last season -- to defense.

The only coach on the staff without any substantial change in role or title seems to be Helow, who is highly regarded both as a linebackers coach and a recruiter.