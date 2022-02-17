Severe weather forces Ann Arbor Public Schools online Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Students will attend remote classes on Friday, Ann Arbor Public Schools has announced.

In a Thursday afternoon email, the school district told students and families that snowy weather and road conditions contributed to the decision for another remote-virtual day.

During the first week of February, students attended virtual classes three days in a row as Tree Town was covered in snow.

Students are expected to attend their daily classes online Thursday. School buildings are closed and all in-person after-school programs are canceled, the email said. Class attendance will be taken and schools should be notified about students that will be absent.

“The City of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County Road Commission report that once the snow stops, anticipated during the night, they plan to follow the usual process of ensuring major roads are clear before moving into local, neighborhood routes. As with all large snow events, they intend to work continually until all roads are clear but this process will not be completed by school report time tomorrow,” said AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift in the email.

The school district will notify AAPS families if a decision to made to cancel classes.

