Severe weather causes Ann Arbor students to have third day of remote classes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Public school students in Tree Town will continue learning virtually on Friday due to severe winter weather.

For the third day in a row, an afternoon email from Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift notified families about the decision, stating that road conditions and delayed snow plowing impacted the decision.

“Blowing snow has delayed progress on the plowing of roads across the area, and particularly in outlying areas of the district. Plans call for these roads, including some neighborhood roads, to be plowed later in the day Friday or over the weekend,” the email says.

Students should continue attending their classes virtually on Friday. Expected absences should still be reported to respective school offices.

Ann Arbor students attended classes from home on both Wednesday and Thursday this week.

In-person, after-school events and activities have been canceled and the school buildings have been closed.

Students are anticipated to return to in-person classrooms on Monday, Feb. 7, the email says.

