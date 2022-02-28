33º
Ann Arbor man arrested for soliciting nude photos from children under age of 18, police say

Eric Kurtz facing four charges

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An Ann Arbor man has been arrested for soliciting nude photos from children under the age of 18 years old, police said.

Eric Kurtz, 39, of Ann Arbor, was investigated for talking to children and soliciting them for nude photos, according to Michigan State Police.

When officials searched his home, they seized digital evidence of the crimes, authorities said.

Kurtz is charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned Friday (Feb. 25) in 15th District Court and is being held on $100,000 bond.

