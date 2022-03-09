31º
Ann Arbor Fire Department responds to suspicious house fire Tuesday morning

No injuries reported

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck. (Sarah Parlette, WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – At 4:39 a.m. on Tuesday firefighters across the city responded to a house fire on the 2500 block of Gladstone Avenue.

Ann Arbor Fire Department officials said the single-story home was “well involved in fire” and “is considered a total loss” due to the blaze.

After firefighters searched several rooms, it was confirmed that residents were not at home. No injuries were reported.

The fire is considered suspicious and is currently under investigation by Ann Arbor Police Department, officials said.

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or at tips@a2gov.org.

Take a look at photos of the blaze below:

