Here’s which sidewalks and roads in Ann Arbor are scheduled for work in 2022

A portion of South Ashley Street in downtown Ann Arbor closed to through traffic in March, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Warmer weather is on the way which means construction season is here.

This year, the City of Ann Arbor plans to resurface or reconstruct a combined total of 11.1 miles of road around the city. Additionally, another 25.1 miles are scheduled for construction under the capital preventive maintenance program.

Some projects will require road closures as teams replace, repair, resurface, seal and restore pavement, utility structures, ramps and gutters.

Skip a lengthy commute or bumper-to-bumper traffic by checking the list below.

Learn about the projects here.

Here’s which sidewalks and roads will be under construction this year, according to the City.