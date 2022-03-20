43º
Michigan basketball advances to Sweet 16 with win over Tennessee

Wolverines make fifth-straight Sweet 16 appearance

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) goes to the basket against Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings, The Associated Press 2022)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan basketball team advanced to its fifth straight Sweet 16 on Saturday with a win over Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The last time Michigan wasn’t in the Sweet 16 was 2016.

The No. 11 seed Wolverines needed a furious comeback in the second half against No. 6 seed Colorado State to survive in the first round, but the game against the No. 3 seed Volunteers stayed close throughout.

Michigan got off to a fast start Saturday, building an early 10-2 lead and staying ahead for most of the first half. But a turnover-fueled Tennessee run right before halftime put the Wolverines down 37-32 at the break.

Michigan battled back behind Hunter Dickinson early in the second half, taking a brief lead, but an inability to stay in front of Tennessee guards allowed the Volunteers to build up another six-point lead.

But the Wolverines had one last push, as a pair of Terrance Williams put-backs and an Eli Brooks layup put them up 65-62 after the under-four timeout. Williams, Brooks and Dickinson ultimately sealed the win at the free-throw line.

In the end, the Wolverines won by a final score of 76-68. They will play the winner of No. 2 Villanova and No. 7 Ohio State.

Dickinson led Michigan with 27 points on 8-13 shooting. He also pitched in 11 rebounds.

Brooks scored 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

