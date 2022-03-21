Niche: Ann Arbor public schools now fourth best in US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students receive some of the best public education in the United States, according to Niche.

The financial advisory website recently released its 2022 list of “Cities with the Best Public Schools in America” with Ann Arbor coming in at No. 4.

Niche looked at data from 228 cities around the country, comparing graduation rates, teacher quality, SAT/ACT scores, state test scores, and reviews from students and parents.

In 2021, Ann Arbor claimed second place, right behind Naperville, Illinois.

Here’s how rankings are decided:

All of the 228 cities were ranked based on grades given to public schools within a district. Individual school grades are weighted based on the number of students they serve.

Schools grades on based on standardized test scores, state test results, teacher salaries, number of sports, chronic student absenteeism and club expenses.

Find the full methodology here.

How Ann Arbor schools stack up:

Several Ann Arbor schools were named on Niche’s lists for best public elementary, middle and high schools in Michigan.

Best Public High Schools in Michigan Number Pioneer High School 6 Huron High School 7 Skyline High School 11 Community High School 13

Best Public Middle Schools in Michigan Number Best Public Elementary Schools in Michigan Number Clague Middle School 10 Angell Elementary School 23 Slauson Middle School 15 Martin Luther King Elementary School 28 Tappan Middle School 25 Wines Elementary School 30 Ann Arbor STEAM at Northside 26 Thurston Elementary School 36 Forsythe Middle School 33 Burns Park Elementary School 45 Honey Creek Community School 37 Ann Arbor OPEN at Mack School 49

Here are the top 10 cities in the U.S. with the best public schools: