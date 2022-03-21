Niche: Ann Arbor public schools now fourth best in US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students receive some of the best public education in the United States, according to Niche.
The financial advisory website recently released its 2022 list of “Cities with the Best Public Schools in America” with Ann Arbor coming in at No. 4.
Niche looked at data from 228 cities around the country, comparing graduation rates, teacher quality, SAT/ACT scores, state test scores, and reviews from students and parents.
In 2021, Ann Arbor claimed second place, right behind Naperville, Illinois.
Here’s how rankings are decided:
All of the 228 cities were ranked based on grades given to public schools within a district. Individual school grades are weighted based on the number of students they serve.
Schools grades on based on standardized test scores, state test results, teacher salaries, number of sports, chronic student absenteeism and club expenses.
Find the full methodology here.
How Ann Arbor schools stack up:
Several Ann Arbor schools were named on Niche’s lists for best public elementary, middle and high schools in Michigan.
|Best Public High Schools in Michigan
|Number
|Pioneer High School
|6
|Huron High School
|7
|Skyline High School
|11
|Community High School
|13
|Best Public Middle Schools in Michigan
|Number
|Best Public Elementary Schools in Michigan
|Number
|Clague Middle School
|10
|Angell Elementary School
|23
|Slauson Middle School
|15
|Martin Luther King Elementary School
|28
|Tappan Middle School
|25
|Wines Elementary School
|30
|Ann Arbor STEAM at Northside
|26
|Thurston Elementary School
|36
|Forsythe Middle School
|33
|Burns Park Elementary School
|45
|Honey Creek Community School
|37
|Ann Arbor OPEN at Mack School
|49
Here are the top 10 cities in the U.S. with the best public schools:
- Naperville, Illinois
- Carlsbad, California
- Bellevue, Washington
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Irvine, California
- The Woodlands, Texas
- Thousand Oaks, California
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Plano, Texas
- Arlington, Virginia