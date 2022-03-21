50º
Niche: Ann Arbor public schools now fourth best in US

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students receive some of the best public education in the United States, according to Niche.

The financial advisory website recently released its 2022 list of “Cities with the Best Public Schools in America” with Ann Arbor coming in at No. 4.

Niche looked at data from 228 cities around the country, comparing graduation rates, teacher quality, SAT/ACT scores, state test scores, and reviews from students and parents.

In 2021, Ann Arbor claimed second place, right behind Naperville, Illinois.

Here’s how rankings are decided:

All of the 228 cities were ranked based on grades given to public schools within a district. Individual school grades are weighted based on the number of students they serve.

Schools grades on based on standardized test scores, state test results, teacher salaries, number of sports, chronic student absenteeism and club expenses.

Find the full methodology here.

How Ann Arbor schools stack up:

Several Ann Arbor schools were named on Niche’s lists for best public elementary, middle and high schools in Michigan.

Best Public High Schools in MichiganNumber
Pioneer High School6
Huron High School7
Skyline High School11
Community High School13
Best Public Middle Schools in MichiganNumberBest Public Elementary Schools in MichiganNumber
Clague Middle School10Angell Elementary School23
Slauson Middle School15Martin Luther King Elementary School28
Tappan Middle School25Wines Elementary School30
Ann Arbor STEAM at Northside26Thurston Elementary School36
Forsythe Middle School33Burns Park Elementary School45
Honey Creek Community School37
Ann Arbor OPEN at Mack School49

Here are the top 10 cities in the U.S. with the best public schools:

  1. Naperville, Illinois
  2. Carlsbad, California
  3. Bellevue, Washington
  4. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  5. Irvine, California
  6. The Woodlands, Texas
  7. Thousand Oaks, California
  8. Overland Park, Kansas
  9. Plano, Texas
  10. Arlington, Virginia

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

