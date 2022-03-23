Ann Arbor’s The Ark to host benefit concert for Ukraine in April

The Ark has been delivering virtual concerts and programs to music lovers online during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of The Ark.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ukraine Relief Benefit Ann Arbor hopes to raise $10,000 with a fundraising concert at The Ark on April 19.

Proceeds from the concert will go to World Central Kitchen, a charitable organization that distributes food to the vulnerable, including Ukrainian refugees needing meals from almost 350 distribution sites.

Tickets cost $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday on the Ann Arbor venue’s website.

Musicians scheduled to play are Madcat Ruth and the C.A.R.Ma Quartet, Jive Colossus, Jerry Mack and The Terraplanes, The Switchbacks, The Judith Banker Trio and the Andy Adamson Quintet.

More musicians may be added to the event, according to an email from The Ark.

Visitors to the venue, at 316 S. Main St., need to wear masks and show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Ad

Read: Want to assist Ukraine relief efforts? Here’s how to safely donate