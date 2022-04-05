Ann Arbor Spark, Eastern Michigan University offering summer internships

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor SPARK and Eastern Michigan University’s Center for Digital Engagement are partnering for the eighth consecutive year to offer 48 paid internships through the Digital Summer Clinic at EMU.

Focused on tech and digital marketing, the internships connect participants with industry professionals and mentors and help them create professional portfolios.

“This program is truly one-of-a-kind, interns will meet mentors, peers, and business thought leaders who they will be able to network for years to come,” Jorel McCree, program mentor and account manager at Pinterest said in a statement. “In addition to that, interns grow in confidence, public speaking, and understanding the value/skillset they can offer to a entry-level role, which will help them navigate their career.”

College students and recent graduates can apply through April 30 via the Digital Summer Clinic website. Past interns come from a variety of majors, including business, computer science, communications, media arts and more.

The nine-week internships will run from June 13-Aug. 12. Some positions will be in-person, while others will be hybrid or remote. The location of the internship depends upon company placement. Interns can expect to work on app and website development and content creation for social media and advertisement for companies housed in the Ann Arbor SPARK incubator.

Hourly pay is $17 and interns will work 10 hours per week.

“We’ve managed to attract top talent from companies like Google, Pinterest, Duo Security, and Zingerman’s who are dedicated to helping interns from every kind of background succeed,” Bud Gibson, professor and director of EMU Center for Digital Engagement and the Digital Summer Clinic said in a release. “Many of our mentors worked their way through school, wondered how to get into professional roles, and ultimately found their way forward. They are all problem solvers dedicated to helping interns find success.”

According to a release, 75% of interns at the Digital Summer Clinic go on to land jobs in tech in Southeast Michigan, including at firms like Google, General Motors and iProspect.

“The internship grew my skill set and helped me network. One necessary skill that tends to get overlooked is effective communication,” Nicholas Woods, previous program intern and current account strategist at Google, said in a statement. “Throughout the internship effective communication is something that you would practice every day. Some days you are presenting to your class, other days you are discussing digital marketing strategy with the CEO of the company you’re paired with. Having that ability to pivot and be exposed to so many professionals helps anyone with their careers, no matter the field.”

For more information about the program, visit www.digitalsummer.clinic.