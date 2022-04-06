Washtenaw County corrections officer pleads guilty to assaulting inmate

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Washtenaw County corrections deputy charged in connection to the 2020 assault of an individual at Washtenaw County Jail has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that Cpl. Christopher Ellul was among other officers charged after her Public Integrity Unit conducted several integrity investigations.

“We will continue to pursue instances of police misconduct,” Nessel said in a release. “Those who violate their oath to protect and serve must be held accountable.”

Video evidence shows Ellul grabbing “the restrained inmate by the neck twice” when removing the individual from their cell in August 2020.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly person - jostling on Tuesday afternoon in front of Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Carol Kuhnke.

A plea was accepted by the Department for several reasons, including that the individual assaulted is no longer within Michigan, officials said.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 17.