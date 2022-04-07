Tree Town Cannabis donating funds from new gummies to expungement nonprofit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Profits from Tree Town Cannabis’ newest confectionary will go to the Great Lakes Expungement Network (GLEN).
The Ann Arbor-based company is launching Sugarbush, a small batch, fast-acting, vegan brand of cannabis gummies.
“We’re always interested in listening to our customers and they let us know that there’s a gap in the market. No one else is making a vegan, nanotech, sour gummy with the nostalgic flavors that we all love,” said head chef Ella Carvalho in a release.
For each sale of the new product, the company will donate $1 to GLEN, a nonprofit offering free expungement help to those with marijuana offenses on their records. Records expungement impacts around 250,000 people in Michigan, according to Tree Town Cannabis.
“We are especially thrilled to work directly with a brand that shares our passion for a second chance. Sugarbush understands the burden cannabis convictions create and through their partnership we are able to expunge more records than ever before,” said GLEN President Ryan Basore.
The new brand will be available at partnering provisioning centers the week of April 11.
Watch: Conviction Integrity and Expungement Unit in Washtenaw County aims to stop wrongful convictions