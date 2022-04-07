Tree Town Cannabis donating funds from new gummies to expungement nonprofit

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo, shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow in Gardena, Calif. Voters in four states could embrace broad legal marijuana sales on Election Day, setting the stage for a watershed year for the industry that could snowball into neighboring states as well as reshape policy on Capitol Hill. The Nov. 3, 2020, contests will take place in markedly different regions of the country, New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana and approval of the proposals would highlight how public acceptance of cannabis is cutting across geography, demographics and the nation's deep political divide. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Profits from Tree Town Cannabis’ newest confectionary will go to the Great Lakes Expungement Network (GLEN).

The Ann Arbor-based company is launching Sugarbush, a small batch, fast-acting, vegan brand of cannabis gummies.

“We’re always interested in listening to our customers and they let us know that there’s a gap in the market. No one else is making a vegan, nanotech, sour gummy with the nostalgic flavors that we all love,” said head chef Ella Carvalho in a release.

For each sale of the new product, the company will donate $1 to GLEN, a nonprofit offering free expungement help to those with marijuana offenses on their records. Records expungement impacts around 250,000 people in Michigan, according to Tree Town Cannabis.

“We are especially thrilled to work directly with a brand that shares our passion for a second chance. Sugarbush understands the burden cannabis convictions create and through their partnership we are able to expunge more records than ever before,” said GLEN President Ryan Basore.

The new brand will be available at partnering provisioning centers the week of April 11.

