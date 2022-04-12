Brighton beauty company expands into downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – London Beauty has brought clean cosmetics to downtown Tree Town.

The brainchild of Ohio-native Kathleen London, the new retailer moved into the 306 S. Main St. spot formerly used by Lily Grace in January.

Inspired by her time working in the luxury retail industry, London’s latest shop offers an array of cruelty-free and independently owned makeup and skincare brands as well as hair care, candles, perfumes and colognes.

Ann Arbor community members can also schedule spa, massage, waxing and nail services along with makeup application and lash extension appointments at the United Kingdom-themed shop. They can also pick up brands once carried by Lily Grace.

The first London Beauty storefront is in Brighton, a town around 30 minutes north of Tree Town.

London Beauty Ann Arbor is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.