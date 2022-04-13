Here’s who has gotten their COVID-19 vaccines in Washtenaw County

FILE - Pharmacist Sima Manifar prepares a children's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence's "The Center," which serves seniors, families and the community, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass. Pfizer has begun a study comparing its original COVID-19 vaccine with doses specially tweaked to match the omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – More than 68 percent of Washtenaw County residents have received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine shots, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

On Monday, the Health Department released vaccination percentages broken down by age groups, census tract, zip code and ethnicity. It defined the primary vaccine series as either one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Preliminary data for the percentages came from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, officials said.

WCHD reports that 118,001 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been given as of April 5. Of that total, 62,384 jabs were first doses, 49,891 were second doses and 5,726 were third doses.

Here’s the breakdown as of April 6:

Ages Completed initial series of shots Completed vaccines series and booster 5-15 61% -- 30-49 79.7 % 48.6% 50-64 84.4% 61.6% 65+ 92.1% 74.3%

Young adults ages 16-29 were not included due to the large number of college students living in Ann Arbor. Health Department officials said that population “skews” vaccine data for that age range.

Almost all census tracts presented by the Health Department show 70 percent or more of an area’s total population have gotten their jabs. Only one census tract has less than 50 percent of its residents have completed their primary series of shots.

Census tracks for University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan student housing and for the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility and Willow Run Airport are not included.

See all the data here.