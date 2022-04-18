Ann Arbor’s Slurping Turtle reopens after months long renovation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One of Ann Arbor’s favorite downtown eateries has reopened with a new menu, new hours and a new look.

Slurping Turtle Ann Arbor, at 608 E. Liberty St., closed in September for renovations.

“We are so thankful for your patience as we renovated our dining room and prepared for reopening. We look forward to slurping with everyone very soon,” the restaurant’s website says.

The new menu consists of Slurping Turtle’s much-loved ramen, sushi, duck fat fried chicken, bao, stir fry, desserts and alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.

Visit the eatery on Wednesdays Thursdays from 4:30-10 p.m., Fridays from 4:30-11 p.m., Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.