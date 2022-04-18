34º

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s Slurping Turtle reopens after months long renovation

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Eats, Food, Restaurant, Ann Arbor Business, Ann Arbor Restaurants, Local, Small Business, Ramen, Sushi, Michigan Restaurants, Renovations
(Canva)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One of Ann Arbor’s favorite downtown eateries has reopened with a new menu, new hours and a new look.

Slurping Turtle Ann Arbor, at 608 E. Liberty St., closed in September for renovations.

“We are so thankful for your patience as we renovated our dining room and prepared for reopening. We look forward to slurping with everyone very soon,” the restaurant’s website says.

The new menu consists of Slurping Turtle’s much-loved ramen, sushi, duck fat fried chicken, bao, stir fry, desserts and alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.

Visit the eatery on Wednesdays Thursdays from 4:30-10 p.m., Fridays from 4:30-11 p.m., Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email