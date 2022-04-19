Ann Arbor seeks volunteers for Huron River Day

ANN ARBOR – The city is seeking volunteers for its annual Huron River Day celebration at Gallup Park.

This year’s festivities are scheduled for Sunday, May 15.

Volunteers are currently needed for the 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. shifts. Duties will include setting up, staffing various stations and cleaning up. Volunteering is organized by the city’s Give 365.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

According to a city release, here’s what will be featured at the event:

Educational river exhibits

Scavenger hunt for children with cool prizes

Paddle a boat with $5 canoe and kayak rentals

Ride your bike and your boat is free

Classic wooden canoes

Try stand-up paddle boarding (SUP)

Dirt Doctor with water squirting lessons

Live animals with Leslie Science & Nature Center

Fishing fun - poles, bait and instruction included

Food trucks

Live musical performances include:

Noon: Hullabaloo

1:30 p.m.: Joe Reilly

3 p.m.: Kat Steih

3:30 p.m.: NZ Teen Band

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Road.