39º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor seeks volunteers for Huron River Day

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Huron River, Huron River Day, Activities, Family-Friendly, City of Ann Arbor, Volunteer, Ann Arbor Events, Give 365, Washtenaw County
Photo: City of Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The city is seeking volunteers for its annual Huron River Day celebration at Gallup Park.

This year’s festivities are scheduled for Sunday, May 15.

Volunteers are currently needed for the 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. shifts. Duties will include setting up, staffing various stations and cleaning up. Volunteering is organized by the city’s Give 365.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

According to a city release, here’s what will be featured at the event:

  • Educational river exhibits
  • Scavenger hunt for children with cool prizes
  • Paddle a boat with $5 canoe and kayak rentals
  • Ride your bike and your boat is free
  • Classic wooden canoes
  • Try stand-up paddle boarding (SUP)
  • Dirt Doctor with water squirting lessons
  • Live animals with Leslie Science & Nature Center
  • Fishing fun - poles, bait and instruction included
  • Food trucks

Live musical performances include:

  • Noon: Hullabaloo
  • 1:30 p.m.: Joe Reilly
  • 3 p.m.: Kat Steih
  • 3:30 p.m.: NZ Teen Band

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Road.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email