Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks feedback on proposed Ypsilanti license plate readers

License plate readers could be used to curb crime in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Community members can voice their opinions on new license plate readers (LPR) proposed for Ypsilanti Township.

Earlier in April, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office started gathering community input about using the technology to curb crime.

Almost 200 people attended a public meeting with many concerned about their privacy and the new surveillance technology.

The stationary cameras would be placed around the township but would be dormant until a car passed by. Once activated, an LPR takes an image of the passing vehicle that would then be encrypted and stored on a cloud, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Images would only be used when a vehicle description is available for certain kinds of crimes, officials said.

Now, more input from the community is sought in the form of an online survey.

Community members are asked to answer five questions and have the option to leave additional comments.

A set of frequently asked questions have already been answered by the Sheriff’s Office officials. Those wanting to give their input are asked to read over the document before answering survey questions.

Find the survey here and learn more about the LPR’s here.