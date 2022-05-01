Annual Gallup Park canoe, kayak auction returns to Ann Arbor on Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Planning to spend most of the summer on the water?

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation will host the annual Gallup Park Canoe and Kayak Auction on Saturday, May 7.

Starting at noon, the livery will auction off 25 kayaks, five stand-up paddleboards, five canoes and one rowboat. Prices range from $50 to $150 per boat, the livery said.

Those interested can begin inspecting the used and damaged boats around 11:30 a.m. Sold boats need to be picked up from the livery by the end of the day.

Got questions? Call the Gallup Livery at 734-794-6240.

Gallup Park Livery is at 3000 Fuller Rd.