Annual Gallup Park canoe, kayak auction returns to Ann Arbor on Saturday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

The Gallup Park canoe livery in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Planning to spend most of the summer on the water?

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation will host the annual Gallup Park Canoe and Kayak Auction on Saturday, May 7.

Starting at noon, the livery will auction off 25 kayaks, five stand-up paddleboards, five canoes and one rowboat. Prices range from $50 to $150 per boat, the livery said.

Those interested can begin inspecting the used and damaged boats around 11:30 a.m. Sold boats need to be picked up from the livery by the end of the day.

Got questions? Call the Gallup Livery at 734-794-6240.

Gallup Park Livery is at 3000 Fuller Rd.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

