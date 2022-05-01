Ypsilanti teen artists to ask difficult questions during two-day performance in May

Members of Staying Power/Staying Home will debut their original performance on May 14 and 15.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Young, Ypsilanti-based artists will ask tough questions and explore the themes of gentrification, community and housing justice on May 14 and 15.

For two days at Ypsilanti Community High School, the group -- called Staying Power/Staying Home -- will debut a program reflective of their lived experiences.

“Spoke From the Soil: When Love is a Thing Called Home” showcases the artists’ use of theater, spoken-word poetry, and movement along with live music from the Ypsilanti Community High School’s choir.

Having crafted their original performance with the help of artistic director Shane Collins, the group shares their hopes for the future of the Ypsilanti area.

The performance is recommended for those ages 13 and older.

Tickets can be bought online in advance here and cost $5 for those under 21, $15 for adults and $50 for VIP tickets. Some tickets will be available at the door.

According to a release, Ypsilanti middle and high school students can obtain free tickets, as can students on field trips, by sending an email to stayingpowerypsi@gmail.com.

The May 14 performance will be held between 6-8 p.m., with the May 15 performance held from 2-4 p.m.

Here’s what some of the cast had to say in a release:

“‘Spoke from the Soil’ is important because it tackles a lot of really relevant issues through its characters and story in a beautiful, complex way. I’m really excited for people to see this.” -- Aurora Love

“We are real people living in Ypsilanti. May the visions and dreams of my community outlive us and bloom as close to your house as possible.” -- said Maria Theocharakis, Staying Power staff member

“‘Spoke From the Soil’ isn’t just a performance but also a call to action to speak your truth,” -- Samuel Martin, Staying Power co-founder

Ypsi’s Staying Power/Staying Home is part of a larger movement using art activism to call for housing justice. Although started in Richmond, Virginia, the movement came to Michigan in 2019 when a cohort of teen performers played a sold-out show to Washtenaw county audiences. Community partners have helped the Ypsilanti group add an online component, launch a youth-led podcast and attend a young leaders retreat.

Ypsilanti Community High School is at 2095 Packard St., Ypsilanti.