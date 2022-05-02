56º

All About Ann Arbor

Street closures to resume Thursday in downtown Ann Arbor

Downtown block closures began during pandemic

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Main Street Area Association, Downtown Ann Arbor, Street Closure, Retail, Restaurant, Shop, Shopping, Business, Small Business, Road Closure, Washtenaw County, Pandemic
Community members dine and walk around a closed Main Street in downtown Ann Arbor. (Sarah Parlette, WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Closures of restaurant and shop-lined streets in the downtown area will resume for another season on Thursday.

The closures began during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for businesses to expand into the street and became popular during the warmer months, according to a Main Street Area Association press release.

The closures will be in effect this year from May 5 through Oct. 31.

The following streets will be closed from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 6 a.m. on Monday:

  • Main St. from William St. to Washington St.
  • Liberty St. from Ashley St. to 4th Ave.

Additionally, Washington from Ashley St. to Main St. will remain closed seven days a week.

Read: Ann Arbor social district gets green light to operate daily with longer hours

MSAA will make adjustments to the street closures for football Saturdays and holidays.

For more information, visit www.mainstreetannarbor.org.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email