Food Gatherers cancels annual Grillin’ fundraiser for third year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Food Gatherers has once again canceled its annual Grillin’ for Food Gatherers outdoor picnic and fundraiser.

“After careful consideration, we are sad to share that we will not be hosting Grillin’ 2022,” said Food Gatherers President and CEO, Eileen Spring in a release.

Typically held at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds, more than 1,400 people attend the fundraiser to help Food Gatherers raise money for its many food rescue programs that alleviate hunger within Washtenaw County.

“With ongoing supply chain issues, rising inflation, and continued public health uncertainty, we are not confident we can pull off a successful event. Grillin’ relies on significant support from local food businesses and right now, everyone in the food industry is exhausted and focused on maintaining their daily operations. The same is true for Food Gatherers staff, who are still distributing above-average amounts of food to meet the elevated need in our community,” Spring said.

The fundraiser was first canceled in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, the next Grillin’ for Food Gatherers is scheduled for June 11, 2023.

This year, the nonprofit is asking for donations to a fundraiser with the Harold and Kay Peplau Family Fund, which will match up to $40,000 dollar-for-dollar.

Community members can make donations online, by calling 734-761-2796, or by sending mail to the Food Gatherers P.O. Box at 131037 Ann Arbor, MI 48113.

In 2021, the Ann Arbor-based nonprofit gave out nine million pounds of food to those in need through its 170 community partners. The amount was equivalent to around 7.5 million meals, Food Gatherers said.

Those in need of food can use this map to find local food pantries and free meal programs.