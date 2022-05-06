Mother’s Day: 4 gifts to pick up from Ann Arbor businesses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In case you missed it, Mother’s Day is Sunday.

To help you celebrate whoever you call mom, we’ve put together a list of gifts to show mom that you care (and that you care about local businesses, too).

Go ahead, make your mama proud:

Flower power

Maybe it’s a cliche but some moms really do just want the simple gift of flowers. Take things to the next level by sending mom a bouquet every week with a new flower subscription by Argus Farm Stop and its local partners.

Mom will be able to pick up new bouquets from May 12 to September 29 at Argus Farms’ Packard and West Liberty Street locations, and at Cahoots Cafe on 206 E. Huron St.

Check out the new subscription service here.

Foodie favorites:

In my family, nothing says ”I appreciate you” more than making (or buying) mom breakfast and/or dinner.

Let Café Zola, aMa Bistro or Afternoon Delight whip up breakfast for your family. If those options don’t have something that your mom wants, check out this list (and this list) for brunch spots and eateries around Tree Town.

If you want to go all out for dinner on Saturday night, head over to Ricewood’s newly-opened second location. Get mountainous pork belly rice bowls, a side of kimchi and all your Ricewood favorites at 245 N Maple Rd.

Spa day

Set mom up with some self-care through a spa day. Massage LuXe Ann Arbor is offering $49 one-hour Mother’s Day massages or you can set mom up with a quick, fully clothed massage from Relax Station.

Help mom up her skincare and make-up routine with help from London Beauty’s Mother’s Day sale on Friday and Saturday. The Main Street retailer has locations in downtown Ann Arbor and Brighton.

Cheers to mom

Join Be Creative Studio at the HOMES Campus on Jackson Plaza for a Mother’s Day Mixer. Attendees at the ticketed event will be lead through painting a mother’s day project from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets include two alcoholic drinks, a Mother’s Day gift and goodie bag, music and art supplies.

If you already have plans for Sunday, head over to Bløm Meadworks on Saturday with mom to celebrate Mother’s Day early and to take part in Bløm’s birthday party. The downtown meadery will have popups, small batch drink releases and live music.