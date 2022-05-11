Washtenaw County Heart and Stroke Walk, 5K coming to Ypsilanti on Saturday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The American Heart Association’s 2022 Washtenaw County Heart and Stroke Walk & 5K will kick off on Saturday morning.

Check in for the non-competitive event begins at 8 a.m., the race begins at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. The walking events will have 1-mile and 3-mile routes.

The event is organized by the American Heart Association and aims to fund research to cure heart disease and stroke.

Each year, 300 Heart Walks take place across the country. According to the American Heart Association, 2,150 Americans die every day from heart disease -- the No. 1 killer in the U.S.

Stroke, which is the No. 5 cause of death among Americans, claims the lives of roughly 219,000 people annually.

For more information about the event and to register, click here.

Rynearson Stadium is located at 799 N. Hewitt Rd. in Ypsilanti.