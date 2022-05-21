Police investigating after Friday morning home invasion in Dexter

DEXTER, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information after a man broke into a home on the 300 block of Cambridge Drive in Dexter, around 15 minutes northwest of Ann Arbor.

The home’s resident called Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch around 3 a.m. on Friday morning and described the invader as a younger, white male wearing black. He left when the resident said they were calling the police, officials said.

Police deputies created a perimeter around the neighborhood and used a Sheriff’s Office K-9 to track the man. The dog was not able to find the suspect and police were not able to identify him using video footage from nearby homes.

Dispatch later received another call about an attempted home invasion in the 200 block of Victoria Drive in Dexter.

This time, a resident called saying that an individual woke them up by knocking on their bedroom window. The person matched the description of the man from the first home invasion, police said.

The Victoria Drive resident later found the screen of their patio door had been cut and the suspect had tried to enter through the sliding glass door.

Those with information about the Friday morning incidents should email Deputy Holly Famer at farmerh@washtenaw.org.

Tips can be called into the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Confidential Tip Line at 734-973-7711.