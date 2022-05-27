Six kickoff times announced for 2022 Michigan Football season

Michigan fans wave pom-poms before an NCAA college football game between Michigan and Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011, in Ann Arbor, Mich. This is the first ever night game to be played at Michigan Stadium. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR – The Big Ten Conference announced six game times for the upcoming University of Michigan football season on Thursday.

Michigan’s season will start on Sept. 3 against Colorado State on ABC. According to U-M, the Wolverines last beat the Rams in the 1994 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California 24-14.

The following Saturday on Sept. 10, Michigan will host Hawaii in an evening game at 8 p.m. airing on the Big Ten Network. Michigan holds a 3-0 record against Hawaii.

The Wolverines will face Connecticut on Sept. 17 in their final non-conference game on ABC. Michigan won its past two matches against the Huskies during the 2010 rededication of Michigan Stadium and in 2013 at UConn.

Michigan’s Big Ten season will kick off on Sept. 24 at the Big House at noon against Maryland. The Wolverines’ record against the Terrapins in 9-1.

Michigan will play Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 8 during IU’s homecoming game at noon. U-M’s all-time record against the Hoosiers is 60-10.

The Game vs. Ohio State will be aired at noon on Nov. 26 on FOX in Columbus. It will be the 118th meeting between the rival schools.

Below are the announced game times and networks they will be aired on:

Sept. 3 : vs. Colorado State - Noon (ABC)

Sept. 10 : vs. Hawaii - 8 p.m. (BTN)

Sept. 17 : vs. Connecticut - Noon (ABC)

Sept. 24 : vs. Maryland - Noon (FOX or FS1)

Oct. 8 : at Indiana - Noon (Network TBD)

Nov. 26 : at Ohio State - Noon (FOX)

Dec. 3: Big Ten Championship Game - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tickets packs will go on sale between June 14-17 at the Michigan Ticket Office and individual game tickets will be on sale July 5-8.