Ann Arbor receives gold status by state of Michigan sustainability challenge

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is a leader in environmental action, according to the results of the annual Michigan Green Communities Challenge.

The challenge, a program by the Michigan Green Communities (MGC), tracks how participating local governments are moving towards their sustainability progress and awards gold, silver and bronze status.

Ann Arbor was given gold status for the 2021 challenge and recognized for its energy efficiency, clean mobility, materials management and climate resilience and adaptation, a City of Ann Arbor release said.

The city has implemented several programs to combat climate change and transition to carbon neutrality, including its A2Zero plan, installing public electric vehicle chargers and solar panels, giving residents free trees and increasing its community composting opportunities.

Overall, 22 city governments received gold status from the MGC Challenge. Twelve were recognized at the silver status and 10 at the bronze status. The City of Ypsilanti and Pittsfield Charter Township are two other Washtenaw County communities to receive gold status.

MGC is a free program that supports governments as they create more sustainable futures for their residents and the state. It is supported by several state of Michigan departments including the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

