Michigan basketball: Moussa Diabate to remain in 2022 NBA Draft

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 24: Moussa Diabate #14 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on with DeVante' Jones #12 and Hunter Dickinson #1 during the first half of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 Round game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Villanova Wildcats at AT&T Center on March 24, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball forward Moussa Diabate will forgo his remaining college eligibility and stay in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman broke the news Wednesday (June 1) afternoon on Twitter.

Wednesday marked decision day for Michigan freshmen Diabate and Caleb Houstan, as the deadline for a decision whether to return to Ann Arbor or stay committed in the 2022 NBA Draft looms.

Houstan has until 11:59:59 p.m. to decide.

Reports indicate Diabate has informed the University of Michigan coaching staff and his now-former teammates of his decision.

Ad

He threw his hat in the ring back in April when he initially declared for the draft with only 32 games of collegiate experience under his belt, which drew some frowns from the Maize and Blue faithful.

Diabate averaged nine points, six rebounds, and just under one block per game while also shooting 56% from the field and 62% from the charity stripe in 25 minutes per game during his freshman season in Ann Arbor, earning him a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

He also received Big Ten All-Freshman honors after helping the men in maize reach the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

One recenet NBA mock draft has Houstan going in the first round as the 25th pick to Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs. It has Diabate going undrafted.

But the former five-star recruit said he’s been in contact with 10 teams at the NBA Combine, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks. So someone is telling him that he is making the right decision.

Ad

It’s looking like two scholarships have opened up for the Wolverines. With both freshmen potentially leaving for greener pastures, does that make the decision to join Michigan a little easier for the No. 1 player in the transfer portal?

Read: Former Ypsilanti star Emoni Bates lists Michigan basketball in top 6, sets June announcement date