Ann Arbor District Library Summer Game kicks off on Friday

Signs like this one have a special Summer Game code. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR – Coinciding with the last day of school, the Ann Arbor District Library Summer Game will start on Friday and will run through Aug. 28.

The Game, now in its 12th year, allows players to collect codes around town and rack up points to be used toward prizes and AADL swag from the Summer Game Shop.

Prizes include:

Stuffed animals

T-shirts

AADL tote bag

Pop-up lantern

Roos Roast coffee

Arbor Teas tea

AADL calendars and more

AADL Summer Game 2022 artwork. (Ann Arbor District Library)

All five AADL locations have codes -- but you’ll have to hunt for them. Partner organizations and business around town also feature prize codes. Even the AADL delivery truck has a code as well as print publications and a mystery billboard.

This year, TheRide is partnering with AADL to offer Free Ride Weekends for library cardholders. And yep, you guessed it -- codes can be found on buses as well.

Online challenges at play.aadl.org can earn players badges, and this year readers of all ages can play the Summer Reading Game to win a free book or a coupon to the Friends of the Ann Arbor District Library shop.

Want to get in on the fun? Visit www.aadl.org/get_started.