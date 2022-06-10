RV parking for Michigan football games at Pioneer High School against city fire code, officials say

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – LAZ Parking and Ann Arbor Public Schools announced Thursday that Pioneer High School will no longer allow RV parking for University of Michigan tailgates.

Pioneer High School has been a primary spot for tailgating for major sporting events. The high school is right across the street from the Big House on the southwest corner of West Stadium and South Main streets.

The school district wrote on its website that hosting RV parking for University of Michigan football game tailgates is no longer feasible. The district made the decision after the city’s fire department shared health and fire code concerns.

Ad

Fire Chief Mike Kennedy reached out to Ann Arbor Public Schools, noting that there are also safety concerns about the carbon monoxide levels around the trailers.

The district mentions that the city of Ann Arbor will be enforcing the ordinances and codes this fall.

Below are the scheduled home games for Michigan Wolverines:

Sept. 3, 2022 - Colorado State

Sept. 10, 2022 - Hawaii

Sept. 17, 2022 - Connecticut

Sept. 24, 2022 - Maryland (Big Ten conference game)

Oct. 15, 2022 - Penn State (Big Ten conference game)

Oct. 29, 2022 - Michigan State University (Big Ten conference game)

Nov. 12, 2022 - Nebraska (Big Ten conference game)

Nov. 19, 2022 - Illinois (Big Ten conference game)

Click here for more information on game day parking.