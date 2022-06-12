69º

All About Ann Arbor

Enjoy weekly concerts this summer thanks to the Ann Arbor Civic Band

Free concerts coming to Burns Park

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Civic Band, Entertainment, Concerts, Free, Family, Community, Music, Burns Park, Perforance
Members of the Ann Arbor Civic Band. Photo | Ann Arbor Civic Band Facebook page.

ANN ARBOR – Grab a lawn chair and get ready to applaud.

On Wednesdays, the Ann Arbor Civic Band will perform free concerts in Burns Park between 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The summer concerts are usually held in the bandshell of West Park but the structure was closed in 2021 due to a crumbling foundation.

Ann Arbor Civic Band has given area musicians a chance to play for the community since 1935. The band rehearsed on Mondays, and the occasional Tuesday and Wednesday, through June and July, says its website.

Burns Park performances will be held every Wednesday through July 20.

Put these dates in your calendar:

  • June 15 - Movie Madness
  • June 22 - Song and Dance
  • June 29 - March On!
  • July 6 - Star Spangled Spectacular
  • July 13 - Road Trip
  • July 20 - Songs of Summertime

Burns Park is at 1300 Baldwin Ave.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email