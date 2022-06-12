Enjoy weekly concerts this summer thanks to the Ann Arbor Civic Band

ANN ARBOR – Grab a lawn chair and get ready to applaud.

On Wednesdays, the Ann Arbor Civic Band will perform free concerts in Burns Park between 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The summer concerts are usually held in the bandshell of West Park but the structure was closed in 2021 due to a crumbling foundation.

Ann Arbor Civic Band has given area musicians a chance to play for the community since 1935. The band rehearsed on Mondays, and the occasional Tuesday and Wednesday, through June and July, says its website.

Burns Park performances will be held every Wednesday through July 20.

Put these dates in your calendar:

June 15 - Movie Madness

June 22 - Song and Dance

June 29 - March On!

July 6 - Star Spangled Spectacular

July 13 - Road Trip

July 20 - Songs of Summertime

Burns Park is at 1300 Baldwin Ave.