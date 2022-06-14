Try Tree Town eateries at Ann Arbor Summer Festival Tastings

ANN ARBOR – Visitors, townies and students looking for something some grub while enjoying Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) activities can now get a taste of area restaurants at the Grove beer garden.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the end of June, select area eateries will be serving up dishes and wine pairings during A2SF Tastings -- a new offering from the festival organizer.

The events will operate between 6-8 p.m. in a roped-off section of the beer garden at Top of Park on Ingalls Mall, according to a release.

Here’s who is cooking up something tasty:

June 14 – Silvio’s

June 15 – Tracklements

June 21 – York

June 22 – Monahan’s Seafood Market

June 28 – TBA

June 29 – Chef Brandon Johns

Proceeds from Tastings tickets, which cost $40, will benefit Ann Arbor Summer Festival.

Tickets can be bought in advance at the Information Tent or during the events on a first-come, first-served basis, says the release.