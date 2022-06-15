Get rid of unwanted household items at upcoming Washtenaw County Clean-Up Days

Volunteers help unload tires from a vehicle at a Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Are you holding on to items that you want to get rid of but you’re not sure how?

Washtenaw County Clean-Up days are designed for residents to safely get rid of unwanted appliances, bulky waste, tires, hazardous household waste and more.

How they work

Each event has its own flyer with start time and instructions upon arrival. Items that can be donated also vary by event.

Volunteers will direct cars and will help unload items.

Participants should expect long wait times and a $15 donation is encouraged.

Items that are typically accepted:

Appliances (some events accept freon-containing appliances - check flyers to confirm)

Bulky Waste (mattresses, furniture, scrap wood, etc. - bulky waste is not accepted at the Clean-Up Day in Chelsea)

Electronics (televisions, computers, audio and video equipment, etc.)



If all you have is household hazardous waste, consider using the Washtenaw County Home Toxics Center

Scrap Metal

Tires (limit of 10 tires, agricultural tires cannot be accepted)

2022 Clean-Up Day schedule:

June 25 : Northfield Township - Whitmore Lake High School

July 23 : Augusta Township - Lincoln High School

July 30 : Saline - Saline High School

Aug. 27: Ypsilanti - Eastern Michigan University

To learn more about each Clean-Up Day, click on the event link here.

The events are for Washtenaw County residents only. Businesses and organizations will not be allowed to participate.