Get rid of unwanted household items at upcoming Washtenaw County Clean-Up Days

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Are you holding on to items that you want to get rid of but you’re not sure how?
Washtenaw County Clean-Up days are designed for residents to safely get rid of unwanted appliances, bulky waste, tires, hazardous household waste and more.
How they work
Each event has its own flyer with start time and instructions upon arrival. Items that can be donated also vary by event.
Volunteers will direct cars and will help unload items.
Participants should expect long wait times and a $15 donation is encouraged.
Items that are typically accepted:
- Appliances (some events accept freon-containing appliances - check flyers to confirm)
- Bulky Waste (mattresses, furniture, scrap wood, etc. - bulky waste is not accepted at the Clean-Up Day in Chelsea)
- Electronics (televisions, computers, audio and video equipment, etc.)
- Household Hazardous Waste (click for a detailed list of accepted items)
If all you have is household hazardous waste, consider using the Washtenaw County Home Toxics Center
- Scrap Metal
- Tires (limit of 10 tires, agricultural tires cannot be accepted)
2022 Clean-Up Day schedule:
- June 25: Northfield Township - Whitmore Lake High School
- July 23: Augusta Township - Lincoln High School
- July 30: Saline - Saline High School
- Aug. 27: Ypsilanti - Eastern Michigan University
To learn more about each Clean-Up Day, click on the event link here.
The events are for Washtenaw County residents only. Businesses and organizations will not be allowed to participate.