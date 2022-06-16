Father’s Day: 4 gifts ideas for Ann Arbor area dads

ANN ARBOR – Father’s Day is just around the corner.

While Mother’s Day may get all of the attention, Father’s Day -- happening this Sunday -- is a good excuse to take dad out to dinner, buy him a beer or find a fun way to celebrate.

We’ve put together a list of gift ideas from Ann Arbor area businesses and organizations that show dad how much you care.

Here’s are 4 gifts to pick up in Tree Town

THE DOG DAD

Is dad an animal lover? Donate $25 or more to the Humane Society of Huron Valley in dad’s name and he’ll get a pawsonal video by HSHV visitor, Bailey the dog.

Donations will go towards Bailey’s care and towards making sure HSHV’s homeless, injured and adoptable animals get the TLC they need.

Who could say “no thanks” to this cute face!

THE SPORTS GUY

Is your dad “the sports guy?” Good. We’ve got some gift ideas for you.

Start Sunday off at Fowling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor. Throw footballs at bowling pins and compete against other teams for hours. Learn how to play here.

Once you and dad have proven that you’re the dream team, head over to Ypsilanti’s Best In Games (B.I.G.) Entertainment for some arcade games, a Monster Truck simulator ride, ax throwing, go-karts, laser tag and ninja warrior obstacle courses. Check out all of the attractions here.

THE NATURE LOVER

If your pops is all about saving the Earth, join Growing Hope and the Washtenaw County Conservation District to learn about rain barrels on Saturday.

During the workshop, dad will learn about how rain barrels can help save money and provide long-term sustainable solutions.

Rain Barrel 101 will take place between 1-3 p.m. at the Growing Hope Urban Farm at 922 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsilanti.

Register for the free workshop here.

THE FOODIE

Does dad have high standards? So does Zingerman’s. The beloved Ann Arbor-based food brand has put together Father’s Day gift boxes and subscription services starting at $85.

Remind dad that you’re his favorite child by signing him up for the Bacon All Year Club or the Food Explorer’s Club.

If that’s not enough, get some rib tips from Satchel’s BBQ pitmaster, Brian. Add cornbread, beans and slaw to make it a meal Dad won’t forget.

