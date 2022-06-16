University of Michigan ranked No. 25 university in the world

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan has been ranked as one of the top universities in the country for years, and it recently earned global recognition.
Annual publication QS World University Rankings has named U-M Ann Arbor as the No. 25 top university in the world. Overall, the publication ranked nearly 1,500 institutions globally.
The rankings were based on eight key indicators:
- Academic reputation
- Employer reputation
- Citations per faculty
- Faculty student ratio
- International students ratio
- International faculty ratio
- International research network (unweighted)
- Employment outcomes (unweighted)
U-M received an overall score of 84.4 and scored highest for academic reputation (98.5), employer reputation (91.3), international research network (96.3) and employment outcomes (96).
U-M was ranked the No. 1 public university in the U.S. and No. 12 overall in the country, trailing mostly Ivy League Schools.
QS World University Rankings top 25 universities in the world for 2023:
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - Cambridge, United States
- University of Cambridge - Cambridge, United Kingdom
- Stanford University - Stanford, United States
- University of Oxford - Oxford, United Kingdom
- Harvard University - Cambridge, United States
- California Institute of Technology (Caltech) - Pasadena, United States
- Imperial College London - London, United Kingdom
- UCL - London, United Kingdom
- ETH Zurich - Zurich, Switzerland
- University of Chicago - Chicago, United States
- National University of Singapore - Singapore, Singapore
- Peking University - Beijing, China
- University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, United States
- Tsinghua University - Beijing, China
- The University of Edinburgh - Edinburgh, United Kingdom
- EPFL - Lausanne, Switzerland
- Princeton University - Princeton, United States
- Yale University - New Haven, United States
- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) - Singapore, Singapore
- Cornell University - Ithaca, United States
- The University of Hong Kong - Hong Kong SAR
- Columbia University - New York City, United States
- The University of Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan
- Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, United States
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor, United States
For more information and to see the complete list, click here.