University of Michigan ranked No. 25 university in the world

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan has been ranked as one of the top universities in the country for years, and it recently earned global recognition.

Annual publication QS World University Rankings has named U-M Ann Arbor as the No. 25 top university in the world. Overall, the publication ranked nearly 1,500 institutions globally.

The rankings were based on eight key indicators:

Academic reputation

Employer reputation

Citations per faculty

Faculty student ratio

International students ratio

International faculty ratio

International research network (unweighted)

Employment outcomes (unweighted)

U-M received an overall score of 84.4 and scored highest for academic reputation (98.5), employer reputation (91.3), international research network (96.3) and employment outcomes (96).

U-M was ranked the No. 1 public university in the U.S. and No. 12 overall in the country, trailing mostly Ivy League Schools.

QS World University Rankings top 25 universities in the world for 2023:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - Cambridge, United States

University of Cambridge - Cambridge, United Kingdom

Stanford University - Stanford, United States

University of Oxford - Oxford, United Kingdom

Harvard University - Cambridge, United States

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) - Pasadena, United States

Imperial College London - London, United Kingdom

UCL - London, United Kingdom

ETH Zurich - Zurich, Switzerland

University of Chicago - Chicago, United States

National University of Singapore - Singapore, Singapore

Peking University - Beijing, China

University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, United States

Tsinghua University - Beijing, China

The University of Edinburgh - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

EPFL - Lausanne, Switzerland

Princeton University - Princeton, United States

Yale University - New Haven, United States

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) - Singapore, Singapore

Cornell University - Ithaca, United States

The University of Hong Kong - Hong Kong SAR

Columbia University - New York City, United States

The University of Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, United States

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor, United States

For more information and to see the complete list, click here.