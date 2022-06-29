City of Ann Arbor releases Independence Day schedule

In this photo made on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012 an American flag flies over Point State Park in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ANN ARBOR – The city’s municipal offices, including the 15th Judicial District Court and Larcom City Hall’s customer service center, will be closed for the Independence Day holiday on Monday.

Additionally, pick up services of trash, recycling and compost that would normally occur on Monday will be delayed one day.

This shift will cause all collections to occur one day later for the remainder of the week, including Friday routes being serviced on Saturday.

However, customers who receive commercial Saturday service from Waste Management will receive their Saturday pick up as planned.

Water utility operations and safety services will continue to operate 24 hours a day every day.

For more city updates, visit www.a2gov.org.

