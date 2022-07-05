Ann Arbor Art Fair announces three featured artists

Fairgoers in an artist booth at the Ann Arbor Art Fair in July 2021.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair is just over two weeks away and the city is preparing to welcome 1,000 artists to showcase their work July 21-23.

The three-day event is spread across three fairs that seamlessly blend into one, including the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original, the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

Each year, the fairs select an artist to be featured who captures the spirit of the event in a poster.

2022 featured artists:

Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original

Featured artist: Jeff Schaller

Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original's 2022 poster created by Jeff Schaller. (Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original | Jeff Schaller)

Schaller uses images, painting and wording to create textural art pieces that frequently incorporate pop culture. His work has been featured in the popular television series “Friends” and has been exhibited around the country and published in magazines and newspapers.

To see more of Schaller’s work, visit www.jeffschaller.com.

Schaller will be at booth NU837 during the event.

Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair

Featured artist: Armando Pedroso

Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair's 2022 poster by Armando Pedroso. (Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair | Armando Pedroso)

Pedroso uses unconventional materials and techniques like roofing tar and blow torching to create mixed media abstract paintings. The award-winning artist has had his work featured in galleries around the world.

To see more of Pedroso’s work, visit www.armandopedroso.com.

Pedroso will be at booth MN237 during the event.

Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair

Featured artist: Henry Levine

Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair 2022 poster by Henry Levine. (Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair | Henry Levine)

Levine is a glass-blowing artist and owner of Ohio-based Thorn Ridge Studios. According to the State Street fair, he “creates masterfully crafted glass for everyday living.”

To see more of Levine’s work, visit www.henrylevineglassart.com.

Levine will be at booth MA322 during the event.

For more information and to browse the complete list of artist for this year’s fair, visit theannarborartfair.com.

