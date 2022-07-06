75º

University of Michigan Dining hosting hiring events this month

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan LSA hosts a 2021 Fall Welcome Back Picnic on the lawn of Angell Hall. (Scott C. Soderberg, Michigan Photography)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Dining will host two in-person hiring events on July 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Quad Dining Hall.

According to a release, many positions start around $17-$18 per hour and select shifts offer higher rates.

Michigan Dining is currently hiring for the following positions:

  • Kitchen cleaners
  • Cooks
  • Food service workers

Interested candidates can apply at the event and receive a hiring decision before they leave. HR professionals will be on site to help provide hands-on support in completing resumes and job applications, according to a release.

Benefits from the first day of employment include:

  • Comprehensive health benefits
  • Paid vacation and holidays
  • A free meal per shift

Other benefits based upon time of employment are available, including eligibility for tuition reimbursement and professional development opportunities once a 90-day probationary period has been completed.

In addition, employees can receive 2:1 retirement matching after completing one year of service.

According to Michigan Dining, full-time, year-round positions will start in mid-August. When the academic year ends in May, employees will transition to roles within Student Lift Facilities before resuming their positions at Michigan Dining in mid-August.

“Positions available during the Michigan Dining hiring event are covered under the collective bargaining agreement between the U-M and the AFSCME union, which contains and settles all matters with respect to wages, benefits, hours and other terms and conditions of employment,” reads a release.

The South Quad Dining Hall is located at 600 E. Madison St.

