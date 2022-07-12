80º

Tour Ann Arbor Art Fair with May Mobility’s Art-Go-Round

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

The free A2GO autonomous shuttle service will kick off on Oct. 11. (A2GO)

ANN ARBOR – Shop all 30 city blocks covered by Ann Arbor Art Fair with the help of the Art-Go-Round shuttle.

The free, autonomous shuttle will circle the perimeter of the art fair, giving tourists and townies an opportunity to move around the fair.

Powered by May Mobility’s A2GO service, there will be and several Lexus RX 450h shuttles and a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, according to the Art Fair website.

Art-Go-Round will have six stops:

  • East Madison Street near State Street
  • Thompson Street near East William Street
  • Ashley Street near East William Street
  • East Washington Street near State Street
  • Fletcher Street near East Washington
  • Forest Avenue near South University Avenue

Shuttles will operate between 9:30 a.m.– 9:30 p.m. on July 21 and 22 and between 9:30 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. on July 23.

An Autonomous Vehicle Operator will be in each vehicle but shuttles will use self-driving technology to navigate downtown.

To use Art-Go-Round, Art Fair visitors can line up at any of the stops and hop on the next available shuttle.

See the route map here.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

