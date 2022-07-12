Tour Ann Arbor Art Fair with May Mobility’s Art-Go-Round

The free A2GO autonomous shuttle service will kick off on Oct. 11.

ANN ARBOR – Shop all 30 city blocks covered by Ann Arbor Art Fair with the help of the Art-Go-Round shuttle.

The free, autonomous shuttle will circle the perimeter of the art fair, giving tourists and townies an opportunity to move around the fair.

Powered by May Mobility’s A2GO service, there will be and several Lexus RX 450h shuttles and a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, according to the Art Fair website.

Art-Go-Round will have six stops:

East Madison Street near State Street

Thompson Street near East William Street

Ashley Street near East William Street

East Washington Street near State Street

Fletcher Street near East Washington

Forest Avenue near South University Avenue

Shuttles will operate between 9:30 a.m.– 9:30 p.m. on July 21 and 22 and between 9:30 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. on July 23.

An Autonomous Vehicle Operator will be in each vehicle but shuttles will use self-driving technology to navigate downtown.

To use Art-Go-Round, Art Fair visitors can line up at any of the stops and hop on the next available shuttle.