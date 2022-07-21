Ann Arbor dispensary celebrating Jerry Garcia’s legacy with new collection, local itinerary

ANN ARBOR – Local dispensary Liberty Ann Arbor is marking what would be the late Grateful Dead front man Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday with a brand-new product release from Aug. 1-9.

Also on tap? “Jerry Week” with a full list of suggested local experiences in honor of Garcia.

Here’s the “Jerry Week” itinerary:

Take a walk in Jerry’s shoes and pick up a hot dog (Garcia’s favorite food) from Ray’s Red Hots

If you find yourself near West Park , be sure to check out the bandshell where The Dead played in 1967, sparking a long-term controversy over how loud the concerts in the bandshell (built 1938) could be!

Grab a scoop (or two) of Cherry Garcia ice cream, famously named after The Dead front man at the local Ben & Jerry’s (304 S State St, Ann Arbor).

Head on over to Underground Sounds Ann Arbor where you’ll find a wide selection of Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band records.

Pay a visit to Liberty’s Ann Arbor or Madison Heights locations and pick up an ⅛ of Garcia Hand Picked , a brand of cannabis that is a collaboration between Holistic Industries and the Garcia family created to honor Jerry Garcia’s legacy and the way he could use a joint to bridge the gap between all kinds of folks.

If you’re lucky enough to be in town on August 4th, why not end your day with the Raising The Dead Show at The Blind Pig?

Is this an official thing? Not really. Were hot dogs actually Garcia’s favorite food? Maybe. But anything that promotes frequenting local businesses and supporting the arts is something we can get behind.

We also don’t need to be told twice to get a scoop of Cherry Garcia at Ben & Jerry’s. That’s always a good idea.

Liberty Ann Arbor is located at 338 S. Ashley St.