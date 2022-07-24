Photos: Ann Arbor Art Fair draws thousands to downtown Tree Town

Visitors at the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Art Fair saw 1,000 booths set up over 30 city blocks spanning from Main Street to South University Avenue this year.

Hundreds of artists and thousands of people flocked to the downtown area for the annual event to sell or buy art, indulge at local eateries and see what Treet Town had to offer.

As one of the largest juried Art Fairs in the United States, the massive display of creative talent is made up of three different fairs all rolled into one: Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair and Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original.

Here are some of our favorite shots from Ann Arbor Art Fair 2022:

Visitors to the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair stop to look at art. (WDIV)

Mural artist Gary Horton paints on a container. (WDIV)

Displayed art at the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (WDIV)

Visitors to the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair stop to look at art on Ingalls Mall. (WDIV)

Visitors and artist booths at the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair near Nickels Arcade. (WDIV)

Booths at the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair on South State Street. (WDIV)

Booths and art fans at the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (WDIV)