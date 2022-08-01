Watch: Artist paints eye-catching mural inside University of Michigan Museum of Art

Artist Bonnie Devine begins painting her mural titled "The Gift" at the University of Michigan Museum of Art on July 6, 2022.

ANN ARBOR – Artist Bonnie Devine recently painted a mural on a large wall at the University of Michigan Museum of Art as part of its latest “Watershed” exhibition.

Devine began painting “The Gift” on July 6 and it took just under 10 days to complete, according to the museum.

Visitors to the museum were permitted to watch Devine create her artwork, which depicts a Great Lakes region map in bright colors. According to an UMMA release, “it will examine violent accounts of colonial expansion across the Great Lakes watershed.”

“Watershed” features work from fifteen contemporary artists and aims to connect “interconnected histories, present lives, and imagined futures of the Great Lakes region,” according to a release.

Some of the artists, like Devine, portray experiences of marginalized communities that explore the complex relationships people have with water and land. The exhibition aims to demonstrate how art can put forward and mold dialogues on critical issues facing the region, according to a release.

The exhibition is on view until Oct. 23 and admission to UMMA is free to the public.

Gallery hours:

Tuesday-Wednesday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.umma.umich.edu.