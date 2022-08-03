Ann Arbor receives historic preservation grant to update Old Fourth Ward survey

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is one of three cities in Michigan to receive money for historic preservation.

The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) has awarded $170,000 in grants to the cities of Ann Arbor, Niles and Northville.

Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 to update a survey for the Old Fourth Ward Historic District. The money will go towards hiring a federally qualified historic preservation consultant to survey more than 300 properties in the district, officials said.

Money for the grant comes from the federal Historic Preservation Fund Certified Local Government program, which promotes local historic preservation through partnerships with different levels of government.

“Ann Arbor is very excited to receive a 2022 CLG grant from the State Historic Preservation Office,” said city of Ann Arbor historic preservation coordinator Jill Thacher in a release. “The grant will allow us to update the Old Fourth Ward Historic District survey, which was completed in 1982 and is missing critical information that would be standard in a modern survey. The Old Fourth Ward Neighborhood Association has been very supportive of this effort, and we all look forward to the final product.”

The survey update will help the city to update documentation and help both the city and historic district commission manage their responsibilities, including assisting property owners to qualify for historic preservation incentives and tax credits.

“Historic preservation is about finding ways to celebrate, protect, and invest in the irreplaceable heritage assets that make our communities special,” said Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes in a release. “The CLG program is an important tool through which SHPO and the National Park Service support local communities in their ongoing preservation efforts. We are pleased to present this year’s grant recipients and look forward to working alongside them in the successful completion of their projects.”

Learn more about the other grant recipients and the CLG program here.