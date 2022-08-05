WATCH: Videos show alleged break in at apartments on Ann Arbor’s Main Street

ANN ARBOR – On Sunday, July 17, two men allegedly broke into the 101 West Liberty residential units above Main Street businesses.

In surveillance footage shared by residents in the apartments, the men can be seen walking along the alley adjacent to the building and in a hallway.

In the videos, the men appear to enter the building around 4:30 a.m. and exit around an hour later at 5:21 a.m.

Ryan McCarthy, who lives in the building, said his wife heard the men’s voices outside their apartment’s rear door early in the morning. After hearing the door handle move and thuds on the door, she looked through the peephole and yelled at the men. As she called the police, the men fled the building using the southwest stairwell and into the joining alley.

McCarthy said that his wife saw two white men outside the door with hoodies pulled around their faces. They may have been carrying something but the McCarthys aren’t sure what it was.

Ad

They also don’t how the men got past two locked doors and into the building.

“As far as we know, the intruders didn’t manage to get into any units or steal anything but the question that has been on my mind is ‘why break into a building on a Sunday early AM when residents are likely to be home and sleeping,’” he added.

The break-in occurred around the same time police say three break-ins occurred at a Liberty Street office building.

Take a look: Video shows alleged break in on Liberty in Ann Arbor, police seek information