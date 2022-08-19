84º

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Washtenaw County Health Department, COVID, COVID-19, Face Mask, Face Covering, CDC, Health, Pandemic, COVID-19 Vaccine, Illness, Community
A woman shops at a supermarket while wearing a face mask. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

When community transmission is considered high, the following precautions are recommended:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • If you’re at risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions

Additionally, the Washtenaw County Health Department recommends wearing a KN95, N95 or multilayer surgical mask when indoors instead of a cloth mask.

At this “high” level, there is a high potential for severe illness and for the local healthcare system to be strained.

For more information, including where cases stand in Washtenaw County right now, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email