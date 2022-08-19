Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC

A woman shops at a supermarket while wearing a face mask.

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

When community transmission is considered high, the following precautions are recommended:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

If you’re at risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions

Additionally, the Washtenaw County Health Department recommends wearing a KN95, N95 or multilayer surgical mask when indoors instead of a cloth mask.

At this “high” level, there is a high potential for severe illness and for the local healthcare system to be strained.

For more information, including where cases stand in Washtenaw County right now, click here.