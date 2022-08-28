Ann Arbor’s historic theaters offer $3 movies on National Cinema Day

ANN ARBOR – Get tickets to movies at Michigan Theater and State Theatre for just $3.

The historic downtown Ann Arbor theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept.3, with cheap tickets to all of its movies.

The discount applies to all tickets, said Michigan Theater Foundation officials in an email.

The event is led by the National Association of Theater Owners and will include selected $3 concessions.

Moviegoers need to wear masks in the building except when eating or drinking, but proof of vaccination is no longer required.

See the list of movies here.

Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St. State Theatre is at 233 S. State St.